Lexington celebrates Star Wars Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Star Wars fans around the world have been celebrating May the Fourth. The unofficial holiday has been gaining popularity the last few years. Thursday night, Lexington held its own celebration at McConnell Springs.

This is the second year the City of Lexington has hosted a May the Fourth celebration. Last year, was at Tandy Park downtown, this year had a bit more of an Endor feel as the forested trail around McConnell Springs Park featured plenty of Star Wars characters in costume.

"It's really cool because you can walk around and there's like cool booths you can do, there's crafts," said Lucy Mackell.

The "Star Wars" franchise has spanned long enough to have fans in pretty much every generation, so it's no wonder the event drew a huge crowd.

"We kind of felt like it was performing well on social media and we were getting lots of calls, but we are surprised that it is as big as it is," said Amber Luallen, the superintendent of arts and events for the City of Lexington Parks and Recreation.

The walking trail around the park was filled with characters like The Mandalorian and booths where kids could make their own souvenirs.

"We've made Baby Yoda origami and we walked around to take pictures with some of the characters," said Mahealani Mullins.

No matter what galaxy they're from, once they were here, they found community.

"I like to connect with people, just being around them, just see how they act," said Mullins.

"I think people just love being together, sharing the things that they love with others in the community. I think that's what drives it," said Luallen.