Sean Moody, co-anchor LEX 18 News at 4:00 and 5:30pm, has had a well-rounded career in television news, working as an award-winning photographer, video editor, assignment editor, reporter, and anchor for more than six years in the Lexington market. For the last five years, he worked as a reporter and photographer at KSL, the NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah. Now, he is excited to return home to join the LEX18 News team.

Sean grew up in Frankfort and graduated from Western Hills High School. He received his bachelor's degree in telecommunications from the University of Kentucky in 2007. An avid Big Blue fan, Sean also discovered a love of hiking, rock climbing, and nature photography while working in Utah. He has also worked part-time as a flight instructor, sharing his passion for aviation with aspiring pilots. Sean is excited to bring his love of those hobbies back to the Bluegrass, while telling the compelling stories of Kentuckians every day.

Reach out to Sean at sean.moody@wlex.tv or on social

