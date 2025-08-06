Lexington community invited to Anita Franklin Back to School Block Party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On a sun splashed Wednesday morning in Lexington’s Charles Young Park, Ricardo Franklin was excited for the back-to-school block party set to take place this evening.

“We’re having the Anita Franklin Community Back to School Block Party. We'll have games, we'll have food, we'll have music. Our sheriff's office is here, and we have community vendors from across Lexington, so we invite everyone to come out and enjoy,” Franklin said.

Ricardo is the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. It’s the same role his mother filled until she died in 2020. This will be the third Back to School Party they’ve hosted.

“I look back on all the things she did, and it feels like she’s still walking beside me. I tell everyone I get to see her work every single day,” Franklin said.

Anita’s son, and Ricardo’s brother, Antonio was shot and killed in Lexington 11 years ago. Anita used her grief as fuel to rally the community around the tragedy, often hosting events in Antonio’s honor in hopes of bringing the community together, while curbing the youth violence statistics.

The overall numbers have declined across Lexington in recent years, so the progress can be considered tangible, but the job isn’t finished.

“Any time there's any statistic or number to talk about, there's still work to be done. I want to see it at 0 because I don't want anyone to feel like I did when I was a teenager in high school and lost my brother,” Ricardo explained.

Ricardo is hoping for a big turnout for the party, which takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday inside the Young Park at 3rd Street and Shropshire Avenue. He expressed that even if only one person comes, but leaves having felt impacted, it will be worth it.

Ricardo will bring his mom’s motto to this and every event he hosts.

“It’s the one she always gave, 'let's get better and do it together,'” Franklin said.