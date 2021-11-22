Lexington law enforcement works to build relationships, feed families this Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Law enforcement in Lexington kicked off Thanksgiving week by feeding families and building community relationships on the city's east end on Monday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's office organized their annual "Sharing Thanksgiving Program" in partnership with God's Pantry Food Bank and the Lexington Police Department.

"It was about a year ago that we saw a spike in some crime here in this area. The Chief and I were talking, and we were trying to think of things about come up with to strengthen relationships," said Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Last year they decided to give out turkeys and have been continuing to visit the neighborhood since.

"We started strengthening those relationships. So, it's been a good year of building relationships. It's been a good year of talking and dialoguing," said Witt.

LPD Chief Lawrence Weathers grew up in the neighborhood. LEX 18 rode with him to deliver food boxes. For him, building relationships is the key to a safer community.

"A part of our job is prevention. If you're not in the area, then what are you doing," said Weathers.

Law enforcement gave away 300 food boxes. They plan to continue building community partnerships throughout Lexington.