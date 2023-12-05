Lexington non-profit hosting tenth annual coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of Kentucky kids don't have a coat to keep them warm, and for the tenth year, a local non-profit is working with the community to help change that.

Community activist Devine Carama has worked with his family through their non-profit Believing Forever Inc. and partnered with various other organizations in the community to deliver more than 20,000 new coats to kids in need over the years.

"We want to bless as many people this year. We don't want to leave one coat," said Carama.

As he organized about 1,000 coats of different sizes at Consolidated Baptist Church, Carama discussed the need for even more donations on Tuesday.

"At this point, it's not even the believing in forever coat drive anymore. It's a community coat drive because the entire community really galvanizes around this every year, and this year, we really just need a little more help," said Carama.

Carama says the drive is 500 coats or $10,000 shy of its goal. This is the last week. Each coat is purchased new.

"We want these kids to feel valued. We want these kids to tear that tag off and know that this coat is mine," he explained.

For him, the mission started in his community, seeing children without coats at the bus stop. It also took on a personal meaning.

"I remember when I first started a lot of the services we provided were actually services that me and my daughter needed or me and my family needed."

Tax Deductible donations can be made electronically via Cash App to $BelievingInForever, Venmo to @BelievingInForever, or Paypal or Zelle to 859-303-2637.

Personal or business checks made out to 'Believing In Forever Inc' and mailed to 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, KY 40505.

New coats (newborn to adult) can be dropped off at Consolidated Baptist Church.

