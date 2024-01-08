Lexington Police Department optimistic about recruitment, now accepting new applicants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After 29 weeks of academic and physical tests, 15 new officers joined the Lexington Police Department last month.

Most in the graduating class were Kentuckians born and raised, but not all.

“Abdullah Aziz from Baghdad, Iraq is assigned to east sector, second shift,” said the announcer as the recruits walked across the stage to receive their badges.

One officer joined the department from Iraq, and another joined from Barbados.

“They knew this would be a good career for them and this would be the place to start it and make their families proud,” said LPD recruiter Brandon Kennedy.

According to Kennedy, the department doesn’t recruit internationally, but his team has noticed an increasingly diverse pool of applicants.

He feels that every cultural and linguistic difference an officer brings to the table is an ace up the sleeve.

“Having officers fluent in another language definitely helps out since we do have folks that have come here from other countries, that have immigrated here into the Lexington area,” said Kennedy.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, more than 10% of Fayette County’s population is foreign-born, and nearly 14% of the population speaks a language other than English at home.

LPD uses an over-the-phone translation service when unable to communicate with locals, unless an officer is able to break the language barrier.

“That way, they feel a little more comfortable because someone who speaks their language is right there with them, and in uniform, and helping them out.”

With recruitment numbers slowly climbing after a drop in recent years, Kennedy is optimistic that the Lexington Police Department is heading in a positive direction, and he hopes to see the makeup of the department continue reflecting the people that it serves.

LPD is currently accepting applications. You can learn more here.