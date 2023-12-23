Lexington Rescue Mission hosts 20th Christmas dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Rescue Mission held its 20th annual Christmas dinner Friday. Executive director Laura Carr said the volunteers are passionate about creating a sense of community.

"One of the best things about the Christmas dinner is it's really an opportunity for anyone who doesn't have a place to go for Christmas or just wants to be around people, it's a place of fellowship. We can just provide company and some joy this Christmas season," Carr said.

Carr said about 80 volunteers served about 100 people Friday. Joe and Jacqueline Murphy have been serving meals here for years.

"This is more than just a meal. We're here to have conversation and to make people feel good, especially this time of year, they can be very lonely," Jacqueline Murphy said.

Carr said they see some of the same people here each year. They're always excited to see old friends, and also to welcome new people in.

"It's a way for us to reach out to people and tell them about the services Lexington Rescue Mission offers. We do provide food throughout the week, every day at the mission. We also provide help getting people into recovery, getting people into jobs, and getting people into housing," Carr said.

They want to be sure people know they're here long after Christmas.