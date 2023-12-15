Watch Now
Local non-profit wraps up annual coat drive, exceeds goal

Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 19:19:28-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — They've given over 20,000 new coats over the last nine years, and this year will be no different.

Non-profit Believing in Forever Inc. wrapped up its annual coat drive with deliveries to schools across Kentucky on Thursday.

Devine Carama, director and hip-hop artist, says the community stepped in at the last minute to ensure all requests could be filled.

More than 2,000 kids in need will have a new coat to keep warm this winter.

"Just eight days ago, we were a thousand coats short. We were seeing donations a little lower this year. Businesses weren't giving as much as before, so we didn't know how we were gonna meet our goal, and then all of a sudden, the last week, people just kept coming in every hour bringing in coats, and so not only did we meet our goal. We exceeded it so we can bless more families," said Carama.

The goal was 2,100 coats, and it was exceeded by at least 200.

"To be able to see the kids in their brand new coats just makes it worth it every year," said Carama.

Leftover coats will be free to community members who need them at Consolidated Baptist Church this Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

