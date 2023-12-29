London Children's Museum calls on community for financial support

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With temperatures dropping and Christmas break nearing its end, dozens of families made their way to the London Children’s Museum for some indoor fun on Thursday.

“How much do I owe you?” A woman asked her granddaughter playing at a pretend grocery store checkout.

Nearby, cousins Fisher and James played as their moms and grandma watched.

“They're playing doctor right now and having so much fun. I think they'll be upset when we leave,” laughed Fisher’s mom, Amber Elliott.

As kids darted from one exhibit to another, executive director and co-founder Maryann Hendrix said, “It's all hands-on, interactive learn and play. The goal is to burn energy, but they're also learning concepts at the same time.”

Maryann and her husband James opened the London Children’s Museum in July. The parents of four said the idea started with a need.

“My husband and I spent a lot of time driving to Lexington or Knoxville trying to provide educational experiences for our children, and one day we just thought, ‘Why has no one done this closer to home?’ And so, we did it,” said Hendrix.

At only six months old, the museum and its nonprofit, Bluegrass Discovery Center, have welcomed thousands of kids for field trips and birthdays, art fairs and STEM workshops, music, make-believe, and memories.

Parents like Amber Elliott and her sister are grateful for the local resource.

“Honestly, it's a little bit of a relief,” said Elliott. “It's very safe in here, there's tons for them to do and we don't have to stay right on top of them, but we can see them from a bird's eye view. It's nice to get free rein and play with things they don't have at home.”

But the exhibits, toys, and programming come at a cost.

“When we came to London, we looked at a lot of locations, but no one wanted a children's museum because of the risk and they didn't understand what we were trying to offer,” explained Hendrix. “This was the only place that said yes, so we went for it, but our rent is over $6,300 a month and that doesn't include utilities.”

Hendrix is in the process of finding board members and securing grant funding, but in the meantime, a GoFundMe invites the community to pitch in.

The GoFundMe reads in part, “We want to continue to make memories for you and your family. We want to continue to be a safe space for your family to explore and learn. Unfortunately, that comes with a cost. We are turning to you, the family, friends, and supporters of the London Children’s Museum/Bluegrass Discovery Center for help.”

Despite the obstacles of opening and operating a nonprofit, Hendrix wouldn't have it any other way.

“Over the last few months things have gotten challenging, but every time a child comes in and their eyes light up and they think 'This place is for me,' it makes it worthwhile, every single time.”

You can find the GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/LCM24

