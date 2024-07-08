Pet of the Week: 4-year-old Lab/Chow mix Lucy, 8-year-old Pit Bull mix Sally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lucy and Sally are our Pet of the Week! Lucy is a 4-year-old Lab/Chow mix while Sally is a 8-year-old Pit Bull mix, both available at the Lexington Humane Society's Main Adoption Center, located at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike. The Humane Society noted that they are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.

Find more pets that are up for adoption here.

Visit LHS on Facebook and Instagram for more resources.