LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emeer is our Pet of the Week! He is a 9-month-old Pit Bull mix and available at the Lexington Humane Society's Main Adoption Center, located at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike. Adopt this cute pet today! Learn more about Emeer here.

LHS reminded the community that the center will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.