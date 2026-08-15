4 Wilmore-area WWII veterans turning 100 need birthday cards from the community

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Four World War II veterans are celebrating milestone birthdays this year, and Wilmore leaders are asking the community to help honor them with birthday cards.

Thomson-Hood Veterans Center and Wilmore Mayor Harold Rainwater are collecting cards for the veterans — with a goal of collecting enough to match each veteran's age. Cards can be sent to Wilmore City Hall at 210 South Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, KY 40390.

"It's very important to hear their stories. It's important to honor them. It's important that they feel appreciated," Rainwater said.

With only about 500 World War II veterans remaining in Kentucky, each one holds special significance.

"There's so few of them, and I think there's still nine in this facility," Rainwater said.

The first veteran celebrating a 100th birthday is Glenn Cummins, who served in the Philippines during World War II and later as a paratrooper in Japan.

"I stayed there a year. Where the temperature is 110, and it's misery," Cummins said.

Vincent Gualliardo is turning 101. He served four years in the Navy and was sent to Japan after the war.

"The secrets of life is, well, you always try to help the other person," Gualliardo said.

Ronald Grimes is also turning 100. He volunteered for the Army, knowing he would likely be drafted anyway.

"Well, they were taking everybody if they could breathe," Grimes said.

While Cummins, Gualliardo and Grimes live at Thomson-Hood, the celebration also extends to Corbin, where 103-year-old Paul Jones is also waiting for cards.

Sam Hutchinson, administrator at Thomson-Hood, said cards will be distributed to each veteran on their birthday.

"Send it to the Wilmore City Hall, and we're going to disperse those to each veteran on their 100th birthday to make sure that they know that the country still remembers them," Hutchinson said.