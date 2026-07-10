6-year-old creates handmade flower bouquets for residents at her grandpa's nursing home

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 6-year-old from Eubank is channeling love for her grandfather into a mission to brighten the lives of every resident at Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Audrey Howell visits her grandfather, Kenny May, every weekend. Kenny was diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and moved into the facility in March, where he continues to battle the disease alongside Parkinson's.

His wife, Lisa May, said watching him there has been painful.

"It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart; I want to have him at home where he deserves to be," Lisa said. "The dementia takes your loved one from you a little bit at a time."

During her visits, Audrey noticed more than just her grandfather's struggle — she noticed the lonely faces of those around him.

"She wanted to do something to make them happy. She wanted to bring a little sunshine into their lives," Lisa said.

Audrey decided to make handmade flowers for every resident in the facility. When asked LEX News asked her why, she had a simple answer.

"So they can have a smile on their face," the six-year-old said.

Her goal is 120 vases — one for each resident — with 8 handmade blooms in each one.

She is still putting the finishing touches on her bouquets and hopes to deliver them before she starts first grade this fall.

Even before the flowers have been delivered, the kindness behind them is already making an impact on the facility's staff.

Amber East, director of social services at the nursing home, said Audrey's gesture moved her deeply.

"A lot of our residents don't have family members that can visit, so when I learned she wanted to do something not only for her 'Papa' but for every resident, it brought joy to my heart," East said.

Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation said sometimes the smallest gestures can mean the most — whether it's a handmade flower, a short visit, or just spending a little time with someone who may not get many visitors. Staff hope Audrey's mission inspires others to share a little kindness of their own.

For Lisa, watching her granddaughter take action has been a bright spot in a difficult season.

"That makes me one super super proud granny," Lisa said.