A 'new' roof over their heads, partnering to help veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Those weren’t Santa’s footsteps on Kindred Jackson’s roof, but they might as well have been.

“This roof (replacement) probably would’ve been around $11,000,” said Jade Marsh, Lexington’s Bone Dry Roofing General Manager.

Marsh’s company partners with Owens Corning, and together, they supply the materials and labor - along with a 25-year warranty - to give one veteran of the U.S. military a new roof over their head. It’s done once annually in every state where Bone Dry is located. It’s called the “Roof Deployment Project.”

“We knew he needed to a new roof, we knew he had a little financial situation and needed assistance,” Marsh said, “so we had them submit an application and they were the winners,” he continued.

Mr. Jackson was a little camera shy, but when the contractors arrived before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Marsh could see his feelings.

“He’s very appreciative of the work we’re doing and the donation that Owens Corning has given,” Marsh said.

Marsh noted that the work wouldn’t take more than one day to complete, and the new roof would likely be in place soon after lunchtime.

