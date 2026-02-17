All teens invited to Project Prom Dress Giveaway by AMEN House

SCOTT COUNTY, KY (LEX 18) — Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown is transforming into a prom paradise this weekend as volunteers prepare for the annual Project Prom Dress giveaway organized by the AMEN House.

Co-chairs Lisa Zwick and Tabitha Shreffler are busy organizing more than 1,000 dresses collected for the event. The collection includes brand-new dresses donated by area stores and boutiques, as well as gently used gowns given by community members.

"It's for anybody — I mean, like if someone wanted to come from Ohio, we would not turn them away," Zwick said.

Any prom-aged girl is welcome to visit the church gymnasium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to pick out their favorite dress and accessories.

"All of these dresses have been donated, the shoes, the jewelry, everything has been given to us," Shreffler said. "We get dresses new with tags, we get just beautiful, lovely things, and we have an abundance because of our community."

The event begins Friday, February 20th, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, located at 116 Pocahontas Trail in Georgetown, Ky.