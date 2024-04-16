ALS patient's wish for tattoo coming true

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The decision to get a tattoo can be a big one, but it came pretty easily for 76-year-old Janice Redmon.

“I was diagnosed with ALS about four and a half years ago,” Janice communicated by typing on a tablet. “The life expectancy is two to five years. UK’s ALS Clinic says it may have been working on me for years.”

During her time at The Willows, Janice has made an impact on her caretakers, now her friends.

“Janice is one of those residents that you only get once in a lifetime,” said April Lewis, assistant director of health services. “We have our own little family and that's because of Janice, so that's something that we hold really close to our hearts and we hold her really close to our hearts.”

Sometime towards the end of last summer, Janice had an idea: to get a tattoo.

“It’s one of those things that got brought up and everybody was immediately on board,” Lewis said.

Janice plans to get a butterfly design, as well as the sign language symbol for ‘I love you’ tattooed on her left arm and shoulder.

When she goes to get the tattoo done at the end of May, Janice will also have an entourage. A group of 10 will go to get butterfly tattoos to celebrate their appreciation for Janice.

“Our biggest thing was, can we get matching,” Lewis said. “You know, like I want to definitely take her to get one, but could we also get one to match with her to remember her when she does leave us?”

“How did you talk everybody into joining you for it?” I asked Janice. She just smiled and shrugged.

“We have our own little family, and that’s because of Janice,” Lewis added.

Janice and her crew will get their tattoos at the end of May during Memorial Day Weekend.

