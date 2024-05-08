Betty's Brave & Beautiful Hearts delivers care kits to breast cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A promise with purpose led Rebecca Baker to start a foundation named after her mother.

“My mom passed away a little over three years ago,” said Baker. “And I was dealing a lot with the grief of losing my mom, which was the greatest grief I ever experienced. I kept just going back on what I told her, and I said, I promise.”

The promise turned into Betty’s Brave & Beautiful Heart Foundation.

Rebecca held up to fingers and said, “Two goals: One is to honor my mom, and the number two is to help as many women as possible in Kentucky that are battling breast cancer like her.”

Alongside Rebecca Baker, Miss Kentucky USA 2023 Madalyne Kinnett has worked hard to help the foundation grow.

“It’s about love, and it’s about honor, and it’s about protecting these women as much as we can,” Kinnett said.

Both Betty and Rebecca faced triple-negative breast cancer. And both had to have a mastectomy. Through this personal experience, Rebecca created a list of items that provide healing and comfort during the process.

In November, Rebecca started the foundation, taking the items and creating care kits to give to women battling breast cancer.

“I always make a hand note inside,” Rebecca said, opening the box. She went through item after item, explaining its purpose and how it helps. She then picked up a shirt and held out its sleeve.

“On the sleeve of all our shirts, I we make sure that the women are reminded that they’re brave and beautiful.”

Of all the details in the box, Rebecca’s favorite item to include is a Kendra Scott pink heart necklace.

“Most of them will say, I’ll cherish this forever, or this is the first thing I’ll put on after my surgery,” Rebecca said of box recipients. “I just tell them, it’s close to their heart, and they can always reach up and know we are thinking about them, praying for them, supporting them.”

Rebecca and Madalyne are now in the process of delivering 100 post-mastectomy care kits and 100 chemotherapy care kits to hospitals and homes across Kentucky.

“I definitely thought that delivering the first box would be a lot different than it was,” Kinnett said. “When we walked out that day, we just hugged each other.”

“It’s very powerful to watch Rebecca talk to these women,” she added.

“When I look in the eyes of the women, I see the same warrior that I saw in my mom,” Rebecca said.

“She always said go out into the world and do well, but most importantly go out into the world and do good. So that’s what I’m trying to do.”

If you or someone you know would like to request a care kit, you can visit https://bettyshearts.org and request a kit. Box delivery is free.

Betty's Brave & Beautiful Hearts Foundation is always accepting donations, and they also have occasional box packing events in the community. You can see past events on their YouTube page, and you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

