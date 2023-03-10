BurnsideBots needing a boost to get to world competition

BURNSIDE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Burnside robotics club has the chance to represent Kentucky on the global stage, but the cost of travel is standing in its way.

The BurnsideBots, a 4th and 5th-grade robotics team, competes monthly. Designing robots from the ground up, student-designed machines complete tasks like removing disks from towers and sliding them across the floor in under 60 seconds.

“You have to work together with your team to try and get as many points as you can,” said Amy Burton, a 5th-grade student with the BurnsideBots.

The challenges take teamwork, patience, and after-school hours.

“We try to stay as focused as possible so we can get as much done as possible,” said Caden Parnell, another 5th grader on the team.

Chiming in one by one, team members told LEX 18 they hope to become surgeons, engineers, and scientists. According to their coach, they’re well on their way.

“Until you see what they’ve done and what they’ve built and created, I don't think people realize how much time they've put into it…how dedicated they are,” said coach Amanda Cox.

Last month, BurnsideBots qualified for a statewide contest, competing for eight spots in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Splitting the team into groups of four, the BurnsideBots earned three of the eight spots.

“I was just shocked and so excited,” said Caden.

“At first, our goal was going to state, but our goal is way bigger now,” said Amy.

If the group can raise enough money to send each member to the world competition in Texas, they’ll challenge competitors from across the globe with machines made in Kentucky.

“This could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them,” said Cox.

You can donate to the BurnsideBots travel fund here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/robotics-teams-need-help?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined