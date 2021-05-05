Business owners use humor to call out vandals who smashed their windows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local business owners are choosing to laugh instead of getting angry after being hit by a string of vandalism last month.

After vandals threw rocks into windows at five Lexington shops, they created a t-shirt to make light of the situation.

With Kentucky for Kentucky's help, A Cup of Common Wealth created the shirts which read: "Broken Glass Coffee Shop Tour 2021" and lists the stores that were hit.

We now have an updated back of the #BrokenGlassTour shirts to share with you all! Pre-Orders will be taken through the... Posted by A Cup of Common Wealth on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Less than a month after the damage was done, all of the shops have ordered or repaired what was broken.

A Cup of Common Wealth showed off its new windows on social media.

Look at these Beauties! What a wonderful privilege to be able to see through a brand spankin' new window pane! The... Posted by A Cup of Common Wealth on Friday, April 30, 2021

Wine + Market and doodles have their windows replaced as well.

"I'll be glad to have glass again to see through," Third Street Stuff owner Pat Gerhard said as she stood next to a new door in her storage room. She plans to have it installed next week.

Bicycle Face owner Nate Cornelius expects to have his new window in place soon.

"We've got it ordered and we're just waiting for the glass people to come and fix it," Cornelius said. "So it's just a waiting game at this point."

While the owners have made light of being in this odd club of vandalism targets, they hope they've seen the end of the shattered glass.

"No, no more," Gerhart pleaded. "No more rocks."

Funds collected from selling the "Broken Glass Tour" T-shirts will go toward the businesses to help reimburse the costs of replacing their windows.