'Can I say she's pretty?': Danville couple renews vows for 55 trips around the sun

Maybe you remember Delbert and Carolyn Keith.

We covered their story of going up in a hot air balloon last fall, as part of the Live A Dream program at Walker's Trail Senior Living.

At the time, they had been married for 54 years. As the balloon swayed with the early morning breeze with a rising sun in the distance, it felt fitting to call the story: 54 trips around the sun.

Well, come Wednesday. Those 54 years turned to 55 when Delbert and Carolyn renewed their wedding vows. Who officiated the ceremony? None other than the man who married them in Owenton -- 55 years ago.

"Time went by so fast," said Delbert. "We shed some tears, but had a lot of laughs."

"The biggest aspect I can see is you have to have confidence and faith in each other," Carolyn said.

They didn't go up in the balloon for their 55th anniversary. But through it all -- early careers, children, and home at Walker's Trail, they've been by each other's side as they embark on yet another trip around the sun.

