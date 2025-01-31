Clark County Cheer Team sporting new uniforms in time for this weekend's first Cards Classic

CLARK CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend, George Rogers Clark High School is hosting its first Cards Classic basketball tournament this weekend inviting teams from around central Kentucky. On the sidelines, members of the Clark County Cheer Team are excited to cheer on the home team while showing off some new uniforms.

“They’re the happiest, most fun group of kids,” said Chelsea Faulkner, special education teacher who coaches the co-ed cheer squad. “We had five last year, so to see our numbers double, see more kids coming out and participating, both basketball players and cheerleaders, it’s great to see.”

The uniform idea came when the squad went to support the Special Olympic basketball team at the state tournament last year.

“We went up as spectators to see them,” Faulkner said, “and we saw that other teams had cheer squads come with them and they had awesome uniforms. Thanks to the support of Superintendent Howard and Clark County Schools we were able to get uniforms this year for the first time.”

The cheer squad was all smiles as they practiced a few of their chants, using pom-poms and letter signs.

“They were having fun before,” said Faulkner, “but once they get in that uniform, they shine even brighter, and they look fantastic out there.”

This cheer squad will get to show off their new uniforms and support the Special Olympic basketball team this weekend during the first-ever Cards Classic here at GRC Arena.

“Basketball is very big in Clark County and we have a lot of community support,” Faulkner said. “We wanted to do a hometown tournament, so we’re doing the first annual Cards Classic tomorrow starting at 9 a.m., and we have several teams coming. We’re excited, it’s going to be a good time. We have a lot of people coming out and supporting our kids.”

The Cards Classic will begin at 9 a.m. at GRC Arena, and games will take place throughout the day. Clark County Public Schools posted the bracket and some more information on their Facebookpage.