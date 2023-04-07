Cuteness overload: Shaker Village welcomes dozens of baby animals

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A busy spring at Shaker Village in Harrodsburg includes bottle feeding week-old lambs.

"Currently, we're sitting at about 71 lambs, 10 piglets, two baby goats, and two calves," said Michael Moore, the farm manager.

As the weather warms, the babies begin to arrive at the farm. This year that includes the first pigs born at Shaker Village in three to four decades.

"You come out to our farm, you're not going to just see calves," Moore said. "You'll see a whole menagerie of livestock."

One of those animals includes Beau, a three-week-old Nigerian Dwarf goat.

"We're a very active working farm," Moore said. "It never stops."

Especially for the farm manager—Moore puts in long days and nights this season, since some of the lambs need around the clock care.

"I do live here on the property, so I'm close," he said. "But at the same time, when it comes to bottle babies, it's something I have to feed throughout the night. So rather than come here at three in the morning, I usually take them home, put diapers on them. I've got three actively living with me right now."

He doesn't mind. Next year, these babies will be grown up. Luckily, there's another group to look forward to next spring.

"It's hard to come out to a place like this and say you can have a bad day," Moore told LEX 18. "So I enjoy the chaos of baby season."

You can meet the babies for yourself! All April long, Shaker Village is hosting Family Farm Days and Brunch with the Babies each Saturday.

You must purchase tickets for Brunch with the Babies online in advance. For Family Farm Days, you can buy tickets on site.

