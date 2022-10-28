DIY: Halloween makeup at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Halloween is just days away, and if you haven't purchased a costume yet, you might be able to save some time, money, and still get the spooky look you want.

Some willing ghouls and goblins in the LEX 18 newsroom volunteered for a ghostly makeover.

The best part? For these DIY Halloween looks, you might already have everything you need at home.

Lexington-based makeup artist Kahalah Johnson suggests having these items on hand: black or brown pencil, white face powder, eyeshadow palette, spray blood, makeup brushes, face paint, Q-Tips, and a cosmetic pencil sharpener.

First, Johnson turned our producer Jacob into a clown using a base of white cream makeup. She set the base with white powder.

LEX 18

"Then I'm going to apply some black cream around his eyes and let that dry for a second and then use some black eyeshadow," she said. "And we're gonna draw his eyes out. And then after that I'm going to draw the clown nose, line his lips out, draw them out and make it look sinister."

LEX 18

If you're feeling extra creepy, add some fake blood to complete the look. You can buy it at most costume stores.

Need a costume fast? A scarecrow requires just a few products and takes less than 15 minutes.

To transform our digital producer Kristina, Johnson grabbed some blush for the cheeks and then an eye pencil.

"I just drew some lines, and drew another line on this side, to give her that stitched look," she said. "And then I drew another line and did the same thing with the black pencil as well. And then I wanted to add a little glitter, just to give it some pop. When you trick-or-treat you kinda wanna glitter."

Glitter or not, whichever you look you choose, be ready to turn some heads this Halloween.

You can book with Johnson here.