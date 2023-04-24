Dog finds forever home after spending over 3 years at Lexington shelter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's always a special day at the Lexington Humane Society when an animal heads off to a new home.

But on Monday, it meant much more.

Last November, we introduced you to Ginny, who had spent 1,000 days at the shelter.

LEX 18

Four months and a foster failure later, Ginny is going home. The humane society threw a party Monday to celebrate.

Staff and volunteers have loved caring for Ginny but they're even happier now that she's finally found a home.

The 5-year-old boxer mix received three years and three months worth of love at the shelter.

She took a break from the shelter this month to have some fun with her foster dad. He evidently had fun too, as he decided to make it official and adopt Ginny.

LEX 18

It's a celebration years in the making, for a girl who will spend the rest of her years in a loving, happy home.

Ginny also has quite a social media following and promises to send updates.

To see her new adventures, and for more information on all the other animals searching for homes, be sure to follow the Lexington Humane Society.

