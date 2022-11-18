'She's always happy': Ginny the Pit Bull spends 1,000 days at Lexington animal shelter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When an animal comes to the Lexington Humane Society, it usually doesn’t take very long for it to find a forever home. We’re told the average is under two weeks.

But for one dog here now, two weeks has turned into 142 weeks. On Friday, “Ginny” the black pit bull mix spent her 1,000th day here.

“It’s a testament to Ginny’s mindset and the care we give her,” Katy Stoess said. Stoess heads up the LHS’s special events.

“We’re throwing a big party to celebrate this accomplishment,” Stoess added before saying it will be a bittersweet celebration.

LEX 18

The staff here loves the animals, but they love it even more when the animals find a new family to go home with. “Ginny” hasn’t been able to do that after nearly three years because there are several caveats that come with adopting her.

“Ginny is a lot. She’s got a lot of energy, she’s a black pit bull, which a lot of people don’t like. And she needs a very active adopter because if she doesn’t get that energy out she does get a little destructive. She also can’t go to a home with other animals, and can’t go to an apartment,” Stoess explained.

She also can’t, or at least shouldn’t be around small children given her strength. She’s a kind dog but rambunctious.

LEX 18

“One of the things about Ginny is she’s always happy. She is not a dog who has regressed by being in the shelter,” said Ashley Kirkwood who volunteers with LHS, and takes Ginny for long walks several times each week.

Kirkwood knows “Ginny” would be great for the right owner, and Stoess hopes that person comes along too.

“This is her home, and we treat her like our own dog. Until the right person comes in, we’ll keep doing the same,” Stoess said.

If you are interested in adopting “Ginny” or another animal, please visit the Lexington Humane Society’s website here. Adopt Love | Lexington Humane Society