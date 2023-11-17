Fall colors putting on big show in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — By mid-November, a lot of fall's colors have passed, but one road in Lexington is still putting on a show and bringing quite a bit of joy to people.

You don't have to leave the city to find some amazing fall colors.

"It produces very aesthetic, surreal feeling being here amongst these old giants," said artist Jon Gaddis as he painted on a canvas beneath the ginkgo trees along Catalpa Road.

The trees have built a following over the years as crowds come to the neighborhood street to get photos.

"I would say this is probably the climax of fall, the grand finale," Gaddis said.

Gaddis spent several hours painting the scene. He's spent the last few years capturing Kentucky's best views on canvas.

"I got serious about it in 2019 after I hurt my back. That afforded me the opportunity to do something so I wouldn't go insane," Gaddis said.

Gaddis is an ER paramedic, so a hobby like this is just what he needs.

"I've always sought comfort and reprieve in being outside," he said.

As the last ginkgo leaves cling to the trees, they're drawing quite a crowd.

"It's wild how busy this street is, which you can clearly see why. It's just gorgeous," he said.

Janice Crane and her grandkids have a Catalpa Road tradition. They always come see these colors.

"It was beautiful this morning. This morning, when the sun was out, it was just sort of a magical yellow," Crane said.

"It's just beautiful out here to take pictures. That's why we take pictures out here," said Crane's granddaughter, Maggie.

Gaddis says he's encouraged by all the interest in the trees.

"I love to see people drawn to this kind of thing. Typically, people are just out and about doing other things. It's awesome to see people still have a love and appreciation for the outdoors and nature," he said.