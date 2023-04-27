Finding purpose in the equine industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This is where Chris Courtney feels he was always meant to be.

At 50 years old, he's a handler at Wainui Farm.

"They're paying me to be here right now. That's lucky man, you know what I'm saying? That's a good job," said Courtney.

Courtney grew up around horses because his father was a jockey.

At 15 years old, Courtney's life took a turn. Eventually, he ended up in prison for a decade on drug charges.

At Blackburn Correctional Complex, Courtney completed a program that gives inmates hands-on experience in the equine industry.

But when he left prison he was told no.

"They turned me away because of my record, you know? But thank god these people gave me a shot."

Laurie Mays, equine and agriculture talent pipeline project manager at the Kentucky Chamber Foundation Workforce Center, recognized the issue and wanted to connect people like Courtney with employers who would give them a chance.

At the end of 2019, she started helping program graduates find jobs in the industry.

"They want to be a benefit to society, they want to be helpful to the community in which they live, and they want to have a purpose. And I think they're finding that in these positions," said Mays, talent pipeline project manager.

"Here, I'm good. It comes to me naturally. It makes you feel good, in your heart, when you come here. It makes you feel human," said Courtney.

After finding a job at Wainui Farm, Courtney is finding his purpose and he's grateful for a second chance to do what he loves.

"I feel free baby, free, free. Yeah, aint' nothing like it."

Mays tells us since the pipeline was established, no participant has ended back up in prison.

More projects are also in the works, including a sober living facility for graduates of Blackburn's program.

