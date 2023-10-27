Football fueling mentorship and brotherhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A little league football team in Lexington is doing positive things for kids in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

There are city-run teams all over town. They have a long-standing history in Lexington for giving youth an outlet to stay busy and out of trouble and providing mentorship and life skills.

The MLK Broncos have been carrying out that spirit of football for 48 years. Each year, they travel to Tennessee for the annual battle at the Rocky Top National Championship.

"It's a lot of kids that have never been out of the state of Kentucky, so we take 'em to Tennessee, and they are away from mom and dads most of the time, and they have a good time," said Defensive Coordinator Anthony Miller.

They're raising money, often setting up in front of local Kroger stores so that kids can go for free.

"Because of the pandemic, a lot of things done went up, and it's getting harder and harder," said Miller.

Thursday night, kids broke up into age groups and practiced at Martin Luther King Park as the sun went down.

The 10- and 11-year-old teams are currently undefeated.

"This year, we done already won the city; now we want to win the tournament," said Miller.

The coaches are more like mentors, guiding the boys through whatever comes their way. Parent Beth Barnes says it's been life-changing.

"I've seen a lot of improvement with all of them, skills, attitude, just the way they hold themselves together," said Barnes.

Everyone credits the success of the program to head coach K.T. Smith. Who started the team 48 years ago. It made its home at MLK Park 34 years ago, and three teams came together under Coach K.T. Smith.

"In 89' Scotty Bass asked Coach K.T. to come out here and start a league. His wife, myself, Coach K.T. came out here and cleaned it up. Drugs, crime, you name it was out here. We cleaned it up," said Charles Fields, League Supervisor."It was a new sheriff in town, and it was us."

Now, the park looks much different; it's full of children, well- lit and received a city investment in 2017 to remodel.

"We've had bad years, low years, no support. But you come out here, and you see all these kids out here standing on this field out here. We building it back up to where we getting a good flow for kids," said Fields."34 years later, God has blessed us; we still here."

For 48, Coach K.T., his late wife, and his team have carried out that mission of giving the kids in the community something positive to do.

"He's a wonderful guy," said Coach Muhammad Jabbaar, also known as Coach Bubba, who says he's worked alongside Coach K.T. Smith all those years.

Now they're asking for prayers as Coach K.T. Smith is in the hospital battling heart issues.

The team is also asking for help fundraising to meet their $8,000 goal to get the team to Tennessee.

To support, you can send donations to 1750 Russel Cave Road. Attn: K.T. Smith