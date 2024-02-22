Gladys turns 105!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cedar Hurst Senior Living celebrated a milestone birthday Wednesday afternoon.

Resident Gladys Williamson turned 105 years old with her kids and caretakers nearby to ring in the momentous occasion.

“It's amazing,” said Gladys’ son, Wally. “Well, it's always a little sad to see someone go downhill, but it's amazing to see that she's lasted this long and is still kickin’.”

While residents and caretakers wished Gladys a happy birthday and enjoyed some birthday cake, Gladys’ son and daughter, Wally and Martha, shared details of her incredible 105 years.

“She graduated college in 1941. Very few women had college degrees in 1941,” said Martha, describing her mother as an Illinois farm girl who broke every barrier that came her way.

“When she went to college and married our father, she became involved in his engineering business, and she was the office manager for his consulting business, and they traveled quite a lot to various places in the world,” said Wally.

When Gladys was nearing her 70s, she began swimming competitively.

“She started swimming in the senior games, and by the time she was in her 90s, she started setting national records,” said Wally. “At one point, she held six national records. She still has two even though she hasn't been swimming for a half a dozen years.”

Along with her swimming titles, Gladys was a pianist and organist, an author, and an avid traveler. She read through the Bible twice and even has a diploma for belly dancing.

“Gladys is a special resident here. She is our oldest resident,” said Halle Kerr, life enrichment director at the facility.

For the staff lucky enough to care for her, Gladys’ life has shown them that anything is possible.

“For me personally, as a 22-year-old, it's very inspiring to meet a woman who's accomplished so much and carries herself with such grace,” said Kerr. “How her children speak about her and just seeing her medals up there…whenever you say anything about it to her, she’s just humble and kind and excited. We told her she's 105 today and all she could say was 'Thank you God.'”

At 105, Gladys’ hearing and eyesight are waning, but knowing that she’s lived life to the fullest and gets to share it with those she loves never gets old.

“Oh, how I love you,” said Gladys, Wally, and Martha on either side.