GoFundMe set up for recent UK grad's mother battling long-haul COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman forced to miss her son's college graduation due to COVID-19 is out of the hospital and back home.

Debra Jones came back home to find people lined up to celebrate and welcome her back.

Her son, Montre'ale Jones, from Hopkinsville, graduated from UK in May, but Debra was stuck in the hospital with COVID-19. He says Debra was let out of the hospital Friday and is back home for the first time since January.

There is a GoFundMe page has been set up for Debra to help with medical expenses as she continues to recover from the virus.

