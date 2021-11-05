Hank the Horse gets a library card, encourages young people to read at the Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rescue horse is on a mission to encourage young people to read.

Hank the Horse got his library card at the Lexington Public Library on Tuesday and took the opportunity to pick out a book of his own.

"Sometimes all it takes is something to get them excited, and I think a chance to meet a horse is certainly exciting for kids," said Northside Library Manager Jenny Smith. "So hopefully, they come and they see Hank and it encourages them to pick up a book and read."

And plenty of them did like Hunter, who walked out with a handful of books and his very first library card.

"He's taught people and encouraged kids like me to do stuff," he said. "I want to grow up and be like Hank encouraging people."

Sisters Anna and Ava started their own book drive for kids in need and traveled from Lawrenceburg to see Hank.

"We just really wanted to come because we've been trying to get him to go to Lawrenceburg so that we can get other kids to love to read," said Anna.

Hank's mother Tammi says he was found in a muddy field and essentially left to starve. Now, with their non-profit "For Hank's Sake," they hope to save as many horses as they can.