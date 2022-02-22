Happy Birthday, champ! Derby, Preakness winner, Silver Charm celebrates his 28th

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — They came from all over the country to get another glimpse. To celebrate the horse who valiantly fought his way to wins in the 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes before coming up a little short in the Belmont. Silver Charm turned 28 on Tuesday, and his handlers at Old Friends Farm threw him a party.

“I think on the first day, there were over 100 applicants,” said Michael Blowen of Old Friends Farm, which invited only 28 winners to the shindig.

Silver Charm came to Old Friends, the thoroughbred retirement farm, in 2015 after spending most of his breeding years in Japan. Since his arrival, he’s been the main attraction on what has always been a star-studded pasture.

“He is the star of the whole place. He’s our Elvis,” Blowen said of Silver Charm’s status with visitors.

“He was one of my favorites when he was racing, so I was so excited I got the email saying I could come,” said Wendy Culberson.

Another couple traveled from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to see Silver Charm on his big day. And it wasn’t their first visit.

Blowen said his prized pony has lost a few teeth with old age, so he makes those carrots a little smaller for him these days, but other than that, the stallion is in good health.

“Takes really good care of himself,” Blowen said before comparing his horse to another legend.

“I think he and Tom Brady have a lot in common. They watch their diet, very concerned about how they take care of themselves and very aware of the bodies and what needs to be taken care of,” Blowen said.

Today, it was obvious what needed to be taken care of; an extra carrot or two, and a piece of cake for the the-now-28-year-old star of the Old Friends show.