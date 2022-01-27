Hero lunch ladies feed students at home

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some people would call the lunch ladies of Franklin County Public Schools heroes, but to them, they're just doing their job.

"It's just like riding a bike. We just got back on the bike," said Wendy Greenwell, Director of Nutrition for Franklin County public schools.

Greenwell says this year marks her seventh year as food services director, feeding hundreds of students.

And even though school doors are closed due to rising COVID cases across the community she felt the need to still do her job.

"If they weren't going to be here, then some things would have went to waste, and the kids need it, so I'm like, we need to do it," said Greenwell.

FCPS is taking a pause this week. Sending students home for temporary remote instruction or virtual learning.

This is something parents like single mother Shelby Weber say simply not having to worry about meals makes it a lot easier.

"Right now it's actually just me, my daughter, and my 6-month-old son", said Weber. "I'm not having to try to find somebody to help me out with groceries and help feed my kids and nieces and nephews."

The district is giving out three breakfast and three lunch meals to 800 students across their school system. They included a variety of hot, cold, frozen foods and milk.

"It's very generous, very kind. For several people around with the COVID issues, several people need to be fed. It's a beautiful thing" said parent Lainey Bartley.

A thing these lunch ladies are more than happy to do.

"We've been there this whole time. We haven't been gone. So we don't know how to not do it," said Greenwell.