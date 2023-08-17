Heroes helping heroes: Veterans donate life-saving tools to fire department

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seconds matter during a fire, and firefighters can’t always see past the smoke and flames when looking for a victim.

That’s why tools like thermal imaging cameras can be lifesavers.

Now the Versailles Fire Department has six mini thermal imaging cameras thanks to American Legion Post 67 in Woodford County.

“Our commander Nathan Lauderdale had the idea, we need to contact first responders and see if they need something we can help with,” said Howard Whitehead with Post 67. “And the fire department replied they needed these cameras.”

The department has larger thermal imaging cameras, but the new cameras will allow individual firefighters to quickly grab and use them.

“On the way to a fire, guys can grab these, grab them off the charger, clip them to gear, you're ready,” said firefighter Chase Thomas.

Thomas walked LEX 18’s Leigh Searcy through how the cameras work.

“Anything that has a temperature discharge, heat signature, it's going to aid us in finding that a lot quicker than your senses,” Thomas said.

The cameras can be used at any time of day and aren’t only useful in house fires.

“We've had several instances where we've been called for search and rescue, searching a wooded area for missing children or other missing individuals … and these SEEK Cams will pick up a heat signature you're not going to be able to see without this,” Thomas said.

While Thomas says firefighters should always use their natural senses, the new cameras are just another tool in the toolbox thanks to American Legion Post 67.

“Makes me feel good, we're out there doing stuff,” Whitehead said. “There's a perception the American Legion is just a place where old veterans get together and gripe about stuff, but that's not the case at all. We're always out there and trying to help out.”