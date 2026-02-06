Hitting a milestone: Danville woman celebrates 100th birthday

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hitting the century mark is certainly a milestone to celebrate. That was the case for Dorothy Robbins on Feb. 6.

Robbins and her best friends celebrated the big achievement with a party at the MorningPointe Senior and Assisted Living facility in Danville on Friday.

“I'm 100 years old today,” Robbins asked CNA Carissa Ingram, who responded with, “you are.”

“It's been very, very nice, lots of friends,” Robbins said. “Things always going on and that makes all past the time goes really fast.”

“At Morning Point, we're all a big family anyway,” Ingram said. “This just makes us all that much more close, and we love our residents.”

Robbins said she wouldn’t believe it if she saw herself on television, so LEX 18 had to make that happen.

“They're here to see you,” Ingram told Robbins.

“That I'm 100 years old? Good grief,” Robbins responded.

Friday was all about celebrating Robbins, and the birthday girl did put on a show for her friends by singing to the crowd. She also shared what this day means to her.

“I never even thought about reaching that age,” Robbins said. “Although, I've had a nice happy life.”

Robbins’ face lit up while she received her gifts. She shared a heartfelt "thank you" with every birthday wish.