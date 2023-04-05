New Lifetime Christmas movie is being filmed in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search for a location for a new Christmas movie led Lifetime execs far away from Hollywood.

In fact, they ended up in Somerset, Kentucky.

Crews just wrapped production on "Christmas at the Amish Bakery," which is set to air later this year on Lifetime.

They shot scenes all across Pulaski County, including Airbnbs Courtney Ikerd normally rents out to visitors. A few weeks ago, it was a film crew of 30 to 40 people experiencing her Southern hospitality.

They shot multiple scenes for the movie inside two of her homes.

"They shot in this kitchen, and I know they shot over there by the TV and the fireplace," Ikerd said as she showed us around one of her Airbnbs. "They had the Christmas tree over there."

"When they come into a space, and it's like, 'Okay, this is how we're gonna shoot this scene, and this is how she's gonna be, and here's how they're gonna interact,' that was the exciting part," she said. "Seeing the creative process behind the scenes."

Crews also filmed scenes at other recognizable locations in town, including Haney's Appledale Farm, Serendipity at the Orange Door, and Charred Oak.

Born and raised in Somerset, Ikerd said her hometown deserves Hollywood's spotlight.

"What an opportunity for our town to be highlighted, you know, on a national level," she said. "Come experience what we have to offer here, and why Hollywood is drawn to it."

Lifetime isn't done with the small town yet. In fact, they say "Christmas at the Amish Bakery" is the first of six they plan to shoot in Somerset.

City officials say movie executives are taking advantage of Kentucky's Entertainment Incentive Program. It was revived last year and offers tax credits for film crews who choose Kentucky as a movie location.