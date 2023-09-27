Horse recovering after I-75 escape

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Central Kentucky horse that caused quite a ruckus on the interstate is now settling in at her new home. Thankfully, she didn't have any serious injuries. A lot of people were concerned about her after the incident. LEX 18 caught up with her at her new home, where she's made a name for herself.

The farm life can be beautiful and unpredictable.

"I can honestly say this is a first for me. I have never had this experience," said TK Stables manager Kassidie Hulse.

Fast Betty Blue 19 is the newest resident at the stables in Bourbon County. Hulse has actually worked with the thoroughbred before, breaking her as a yearling. Now, she's three and isn't going to race. Hulse said that's why Betty's owner got in touch.

"Recently they called and asked if I would know anybody else, that they didn't want her or need her, riding her, so I told them yes, that I would, and now she's here," Hulse said.

Getting to the farm, though, wasn't easy. Betty was in a trailer on I-75 Sunday when something went wrong and she got loose. They were able to catch her after a while, but not before causing a traffic mess and becoming a bit of a local celebrity on social media. Thankfully, she made it to the farm safely late Sunday evening.

"It's a blessing, you know, that nothing happened. The amount of cars, and the noise, and thank gosh that it seems like she wasn't going at high speed when she did come out of the trailer," Hulse said. "She's doing really good, doing good. Could have been a lot worse. Couple of minor cuts and she's settling in,"

As you might imagine, an experience like that has a big impact.

"You can tell she's still a little frazzled by certain movements and stuff, but I think she'll settle in really well," Hulse said.

It's also given the thoroughbred some notoriety.

"We nicknamed her I-75, so that's now her new barn name is I-75," Hulse laughed.

In fact, the previous owner was impressed with the speed she showed out on the highway.

"The original owner, he had obviously seen on the news. He contacted me and was glad she got here and arrived safely and was laughing about how, you know, maybe he should have raced her, seeing how fast she was going down the interstate," Hulse said.

Betty won't be racing anymore, on the track or the highway, but Hulse says she'll be back in the saddle soon.

"She might go do some jumping or dressage. We'll definitely have a second home for I-75," Hulse said.