Lexington couple wows visitors with annual Halloween decor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Whether you prefer Halloween creepy or cute, you'll find it on Shirley and Johnny Richie's home on Toronto Road in Lexington.

The couple has been decorating their front yard for years, and not only has their collection of inflatables grown, but so has their local fanbase.

"I just started working a part-time job, and I was telling them about my house," said Shirley. "And they're like, 'Oh, we used to live behind you!' Or, 'My mom loves that house. I'm going to tell my mom I work with you!' It's nice to see that other people love it."

The project started when their daughters were young. Now the Richies decorate for their one-year-old grandson Axel and the neighborhood children who stop by each year.

LEX 18

A few items of interest include a giant Stay Puft marshmallow man Johnny bought at a garage sale and a boat from his dad, which they now fill with skeleton pirates.

The couple even encourages kids to walk around the yard and check everything out, from the dancing pumpkins to the blow-up tunnel in the driveway.

"When Paw Patrol came out, we tried to do Paw Patrol," Shirley said. "Now that Jack Skeleton is out, we try to do Jack Skeleton. Whatever the kids are into is what we try to have out."

And forget the electric bill. Shirley says they budget for the extra electricity it takes to create their annual spooky scene.

"We've been doing it for so many years, I wouldn't even know what a normal electricity bill is," Shirley said. "I mean, when you come out and see adults smiling and loving it, kids loving it, even college kids... It just brings happiness to see everybody's joy."

As soon as Halloween is over, Johnny begins putting up their Christmas decor. So before midnight strikes on Monday, stop by their house, but only if you dare.