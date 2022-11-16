Lexington Fire Department hosts fire camp for girls honoring Brenda Cowan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the trucks on the ground to the equipment in the sky, the Brenda Cowan Fire Camp is all about new skills. It's also first-hand look at firefighting for this group of aspiring first responders.

"I take fire at Eastside and the teachers wanted me to come out here," said sophomore Haydon Morgan. "I thought it would be really helpful for my career path."

The program is free and honors the legacy of a groundbreaking firefighter.

Many of these young women were not alive when Lieutenant Brenda Cowan was killed in the line of duty in 2004 but they know her name and her story.

"I know she was the first black female firefighter, which is really cool. It's a step up in everything," said Morgan. "When I first heard her story, it made me come out here and learn about what she did."

As departments put more emphasis on recruiting women, Captain Maquel Johnson says the fire camp shows girls anything is possible.

"We are honored to remember her name, to give this camp for young females to see, yes it's a male dominated career, but they have an opportunity to come work with us."