Lexington firefighter nearing trip to Malawi to help African fire departments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott Perkins is so excited he’s already started packing his bags for a trip that’s still more than three weeks away.

“It’s beyond words,” the Lexington Firefighter said of the journey he’s about to take to Malawi in the southern part of Africa, a little north of Mozambique.

Perkins was accepted into the Africa Fire Mission, a Cincinnati-based organization that brings human resources and equipment to parts of Africa that are lacking in both. Malawi has a serious need, as Scott explained.

“Malawi is 19,000 square miles, and they have four fire departments,” he said. “Lexington is 285 square miles and has 24 fire stations,” Perkins continued.

Perkins and a team of other firefighters will spend two weeks in Malawi, training the firefighters there and bringing much-needed supplies to each department.

“We’re spoiled when it comes to equipment. And we’re spoiled when it comes to having knowledgeable people working our equipment,” Perkins said while standing over a full storage area on the side of his truck, complete with the necessary tools of the trade.

Perkins said he has a friend in Malawi who told him about the mission and thought he’d be interested. She didn’t have to ask twice. Scott has 18 years of experience with the department in Lexington and wants to share that knowledge. He’s also looking forward to the added benefits of this trip.

“Some friendships, some camaraderie, and knowing they walked away with some sort of knowledge I can bring from Lexington into Malawi,” Perkins said of his goals for this mission.

Scott said there will be some time for him to explore the region during his two weeks there, and generous donors have helped to pay for the trip. He was prepared to cover the $4,500 for travel and housing, but benefactors chipped in to get him to $5,200. He said the additional money will be used to help more departments in Malawi and elsewhere.

If you’d like to make a donation for Scott’s trip to Africa or to future missions that’ll be carried out, click here: DONATE — Africa Fire Mission.