Lexington man grows 63 tomato plants at his home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've ever taken a bite of a farm fresh tomato you know how delicious they are.

A Lexington man experiences that firsthand with more than 60 tomato plants growing outside his back door.

For Fred T. Griffin, there's no such thing as a bad tomato. No matter how you slice it.

"Seems the more gnarly and deformed they are, the better they are," said Griffin.

The 71-year-old loves tomatoes so much, he planted 63 plants this year. The plants range from the tiniest of cherry tomatoes to hulking heirlooms.

"I encourage everyone to grow something to eat. Because it's a lot more fun than just mowing."

The veggies now take up the majority of his backyard where Griffin and his wife Jody spend hours working each day.

They do have some help from their grandson Sammie.

Griffin doesn't mind working hard for his harvest.

Some days, they've picked up to 50 pounds of tomatoes. Typically, they'll get about 10 pounds a day.

They freeze some, eat a lot, and make sure to use every tomato they pick.

Griffin grows apples, berries, and other vegetables, including peppers and asparagus.

But he says it's the tasty tomato he can't get enough of.

"When you slice into one of these it kind of makes it all worthwhile. There's nothing like 'em," says Griffin.