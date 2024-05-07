Lexington market celebrates moms and 'mompreneurs'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Local Lex Market in Lexington is celebrating mothers while also shining a light on supporting "mompreneurs".

The market has been in existence for three years on the city's south side. Of the more than 70 makers who sell there, many are also mothers.

On Tuesday, they hosted a "Because I'm the Mom" event at the shop.

There were local makers, artists, and vendors who ran a 'mommy and me' class, gave massages, and gifted flowers and prizes through a raffle.



One of those business owners was "mompreneur" Richelle Cox, owner of HillBilly Jams and Jellies.

LEX 18

She got the inspiration for her company from her father, who she says loved jams and would give out samples.

"We use my mom's recipes plus some recipes I've developed myself, and so we started selling at small craft fairs and stuff and then I saw online where Local Lex was opening and we decided to bring it over here," said Cox. "My business wouldn't be where it's at without Merrit and the store."

It was also special for Mary Fehrenbach. who created the non-profit Shinning Star Farm LLC to help people with disabilities use their creative talents and promote independence.

"I've worked with people with special needs for about 30 years and even though these are not my children in my heart, they are still my children even though these are adults that we work with and we want them to just be able to have positive things in their life just like any mother would want for their children," said Fehrenbach.

While the event was just for today, the market, started by a "mompreneur," plans to continue supporting moms regardless of the day.