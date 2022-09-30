Lexington native appears on Law & Order: SVU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old from Lexington appeared on one of the biggest NBC shows Thursday night.

Brooklyn Shuck was born in Lexington and moved to New York at seven years old to join the cast of "Annie" on Broadway. In the years since, she has appeared in several Broadway productions, including "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and "The Ferryman", which both won Tonys for best play.

"It's been a dream. It's been wonderful. I've had so many opportunities and experiences that people my age rarely get to have," Shuck said Thursday afternoon.

Shuck is a series regular on "Evil", a show streaming on Paramount+. Over the summer, she filmed a guest appearance in the long-running NBC series, "Law & Order: SVU". She said an appearance on the show is a rite of passage for up-and-coming actors in New York.

"It was a really cool thing to finally get to do! It's a show I've wanted to be on for some time now, so to get to be a part of such a well-known, iconic series, was incredible and to meet all of them, actors who I've idolized, that was just incredible," Shuck said.

Shuck couldn't give away many details of the episode's plot, but said she was excited for her friends and family to see it.

"I'm watching this for the first time as everyone else is, so it's exciting in that way. Naturally, it's nerve-wracking. It's like, I hope everything turned out the way I wanted it to. I hope that the finished product feels like what it felt like when I was filming it," she said.

Shuck hopes to see her career grow in the years to come, working her way to more goals and milestones.

"There's so many goals I have for myself, so many people I want to work with, so many roles I want to play, that it's really just exciting to look ahead and just hope that the right things will come at the right time and just keep my fingers crossed and stay having gratitude for all of it," she said.