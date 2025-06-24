Lexington Public Library hosts summer sing-alongs for community to enjoy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's a lot to learn at the Lexington Public Library this summer, whether you're watching a movie or checking out a new book to read, but this week the library is hoping that its kids can also learn through sing-alongs.

“It's more than just fun,” said Jim Gill, a musician and author. “These are also opportunities to learn. I love doing it.”

Gill is from Chicago, and he’s well-known among the parents, kids, and librarians.

“Little kids with parents are big fans of Jim Gill music,” said Kelli Parmley, director of education at the Lexington Public Library, who said the idea to host Gill came from their librarians. “They use his music in their story times a lot, and they asked if we could have him at our library.”

“I love that, and now I love that I got to visit in person and share them,” Gill said.

Throughout the week, Gill is visiting the library’s branches across Lexington, playing his songs and singing along with the kids.

“I danced,” said 3-year-old Ellie Phillip.

“I really liked the songs and singing along with him,” 7-year-old Jack Leonard added.

The interactive songs go beyond the library doors. Gill encourages participation for kids to give suggestions for things like his song “May There Always Be Sunshine.” Some of his lyrics say, “May there always be pepperoni pizza,” and, “may there always be tree planting workers.”

After one sing-along performance, Gill said, “somebody came up and said, ‘can I make a picture and send it to you for that ‘May There Always Be?’’”

"The other day I got one after a library concert and a young child went home and told her dad, ‘I want to make a picture. May there always be dentists.’ Then they made the picture and sent it to me, so that's fun, right?,” he added.

“I learned that we can send pictures to him and like I'm thinking about doing that when I get home,”

9-year-old Paisley Leonard said. “I'm gonna make, ‘I’m thankful for my friends.’”

May there always be friends, may there always be pepperoni pizza, and may there always be lots of learning at the library.

There are three more sing-alongs this week at various Lexington Public Library locations.

Here’s when and where they will take place: