Lexington teen named 'Doodle for Google' Top 5 finalist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Milo Golding, a junior at Lexington Christian Academy, has just been named one of Google’s top five national finalists in its 13th annual Doodle for Google competition, selected out of 54 state and territory winners.

Golding won the 10-12 grade category and received a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and Google swag.

The contest which was open to K-12 students across the United States asked students to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I am strong because...” Golding chose hope.

Milo Golding Milo Golding's 'Doodle for Google' entry

"I put I am strong because I have hope,” Golding said. “One of the main reasons for that is I remember having a conversation with my father about how he went through life's obstacles to become who he was, and he said, 'Hope. Hope makes me strong.'"

Tragically, his father passed away of a heart attack when Milo was just 13, but he said it has been that message of hope his father instilled in him that has motivated him to achieve goals and give back to his community; it's also the soul of Milo's doodle.

In the final stage of the contest, Google has a judging panel that will determine which of the five national finalists will be chosen as the national contest winner. The winner will be featured on Google’s homepage for 24 hours, receive a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.