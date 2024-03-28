Lexington woman's dream comes true with African food truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend, a new type of food truck is hitting the streets in Lexington.

Sandra Diba will introduce the Bluegrass to authentic African flavors through her food truck, Miss Milolo Cuisine. According to Diba, it's one of a few African food trucks across the country and the first in the state.

The 29-year-old told LEX 18 that her journey from Congolese refugee to entrepreneur was all part of God's plan.

"It feels good I get to be my own boss at this young age," Diba said. "It's a blessing. I thank God."

Diba is also a mother to three young children. She's been cooking since 2017 and wanted to run her own restaurant by the time she turned 30. Her husband suggested a food truck.

"Three years ago, he said, 'Why don't you get a food truck?' And I said, 'No, I don't need a food truck; I want a restaurant,'" she said. "But surprisingly, I'm turning 30 this year in August, and at least by the grace of God, I have my own business. So I'm excited for that."

Diba's dream came true thousands of miles from where she was born. She was a teenager when she arrived in Lexington in 2008 as a Congolese refugee. More than 15 years later, she's serving a taste of her home country to central Kentucky.

"It was a long journey," she said. "But I'm glad I made it this far."

Her specialties include jollof rice, grilled chicken, beef kebabs, and grilled fish.

You can try the food starting Saturday, March 30th, at Miss Milolo Cuisine outside the Kroger on Leestown Road. She'll be parked there Wednesday through Saturday and even delivers on DoorDash. You can also find Diba on Instagram and Facebook.