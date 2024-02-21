Local elementary students hit the ice for STEM and hockey event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Lexington students hit the ice with the University of Kentucky Hockey team on Wednesday for some lessons on the rink and out of the classroom.

Dozens of students from Glendover Elementary tried a little hockey, played some bingo, and did activities they normally wouldn't do outside of school at the first annual Pathways to STEM and Hockey event at The Lexington Ice Center.

"It's important to recognize the limited access to STEM science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as well as sports, as these are both strong and significant aspects of childhood development," said organizer Caroline Taylor.

Organizers say nearly 50% of Glendover's student body is made up of students with diverse backgrounds, and 30% of their students with English as their second language. They're children who don't always have the chance to participate in outings like this.

"It feels good because not everybody has the same opportunities to go ice skating and to have a fun STEM activity to do," said one student.

Several groups participated, including the nonprofit "Unreasonable Kids," which empowers kids to think outside the box and see opportunities where adults see problems.

The University of Kentucky organization called "Lead Her" also helped put on the event.

"At Lead Her, our mission is to impact and empower women to excel in leadership and see sweet positions in the corporate world, so we really want to foster a sense of belonging and inclusivity while promoting women in the business industry," said Taylor.

This event is intended to open the young minds of these fourth and fifth-graders to show they're capable of achieving any goal, whether it's to grow up to be a chemical engineer, scientist, or whatever they choose.