Medicine for the soul: Singing hospital valet welcomes patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Music has brought joy to Charles Hill’s life for over 60 years. Now, he’s sharing that joy with anyone and everyone who spins through the revolving door at CHI St Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

“It’s people who want to hear it,” he said before belting out several songs in the hospital’s main entrance lobby. “When they come out, they say, ‘You don’t know how much that helped our family,’” Hill continued.

Mr. Hill got the singing bug at a young age.

“My parents used to bring me to church all the time, and I used to listen to my dad sing in the choir,” he recalled.

Charles gained more confidence in his singing voice as he got older and joined the military for two stints. The opportunity of a lifetime came in 1991 when he was a last-minute replacement to sing the National Anthem at Rupp Arena before a UK men’s game against Florida. He works here three days per week as a parking valet attendant to keep busy during retirement. The singing he does is free of charge.

“Anytime you’re happy or sad, music is just.” He then paused to search for the right word before arriving at; “medicine.”

Coming through these doors as a patient or visitor can be somewhat scary. Charles hopes his singing helps put people at ease. Or, as it does for him, it just brings joy.

“Certain songs that you sing with people going through so much today in different areas of their life, and certain songs touch their hearts,” he said.