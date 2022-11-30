Meet the father-daughter duo bringing 'Nutcracker On Ice' to life

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club's Nutcracker On Ice is back in Lexington, and this year it's a family affair.

One duo hopes to skate into audience members' hearts, thanks to their special relationship off the ice.

Matt and Kendal Koziatek are the father-daughter duo who will portray the Nutcracker and Clara in this year's production.

"We actually began figure skating together when she was 4," Matt old LEX 18. "We've learned to have fun and to still get done what needs to be done."

"And we've learned lots of tricks," 12-year-old Kendal said.

From homeschooling to skating, the pair spends most of their time together and their love for one another translates into their on-ice performance.

"Since we're father and daughter, we can act that out and it's not just acting," Kendal said.

Other members of the production agree.

"You can tell they're both kind of joyful skating together," said Beverly Durborow, the director of Nutcracker On Ice.

"I think it's going to add a very nice relationship," said Kia Markussen. "You can tell they like skating together."

This weekend, that will come to life on the ice, as the father-daughter duo laces up their skates to make more memories.

"It's amazing," Matt said. "We do competitions together as well, so practice, competitions...It is a lot of time together, but I cherish every moment of it."

The University of Kentucky's United States Figure Skating Team is also part of the performance this year, making up a cast of more than 75 people. The college students will perform the Waltz of the Flowers as well as several solos.

There are two shows this weekend at the Lexington Ice Center.



Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15. You can buy tickets here.

Durborow advises dressing warm for the shows, since the ice rink can get chilly.