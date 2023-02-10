Model High School basketball team, manager support one another

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Central Kentucky basketball players are showing everyone what it means to be a team. Whether in the stands or on the sidelines, they're proving they’ve got each others' backs.

A team manager wears a lot of hats. Blake Isaacs is part-time cheerleader, part-time coach, and full-time teammate. He's been a manager for Model High School's basketball team for years.

"I've always loved the game of basketball and I've always had a passion for coaching. I'm just glad to support my boys whenever I can," he said.

"Blake's not getting the reward of getting out there on the court and everybody's watching, but he puts in just as much time," said Coach John Morgerson.

"He keeps us motivated. He's a great coach," said Beckett Parker-Noblitt, one of the Model players.

Thursday night, those players were in the stands to support Blake. He plays on a team of his own - the Madison County Special Olympics team. As Blake suited up at The Pavilion in Georgetown, he had a whole section behind him.

"Tonight's all about supporting Blake. He's always supported us since day one and we're really excited to finally be able to support him in his own game," Beckett said.

"It means a lot to me. No matter what I've been through, it's just a happy moment to have someone as a friend," Blake said.

Blake's parents, Gwen and Chuck Isaacs, were in the stands next to the team. Gwen Isaacs said the support was overwhelming.

"That just means the world to him, knowing that his love to support them, that he's getting that back from his teammates, that they're here to support him as well," she said.

Blake scored two points in his game Thursday night. His Madison County team put up a fight, but came up a bit short. Through all the games he and his Model family have been through together, wins and losses, there are some experiences that mean a lot more than the result out on the court.

"This team, they've always, if I've been through a bad situation, they're always here for me. They've always got my back. That's what that bond's all about," Blake said.